MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) There is no shortage of projectiles in the Russian Armed Forces, Russia produces many times more large-caliber shells than the United States, a source told Sputnik.

"There is no 'shell hunger' in the Russian army and it is not expected, including with account for the existing stock of ammunition," the source said.