No "Shell Hunger" In Russia's Armed Forces - Source To Sputnik
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 05:13 PM
There is no shortage of projectiles in the Russian Armed Forces, Russia produces many times more large-caliber shells than the United States, a source told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) There is no shortage of projectiles in the Russian Armed Forces, Russia produces many times more large-caliber shells than the United States, a source told Sputnik.
"There is no 'shell hunger' in the Russian army and it is not expected, including with account for the existing stock of ammunition," the source said.