No Shelling By Illegal Armed Groups In Idlib Registered In 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation has not registered any shelling in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by militants controlled by Turkey over the past 24 hours, the center's head, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said on Tuesday during a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups, controlled by Turkey, was recorded," Zhuravlev said.

The military added that the Russian army also carried out patrols along fixed routes in the provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.

A ceasefire in Idlib province has been in place since March 6, when the deal was struck between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid rising tensions.

Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.

