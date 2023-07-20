Open Menu

No Ships From Ukrainian Ports Cleared As Part Of Grain Exports Deal - UN

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 11:04 PM

No Ships From Ukrainian Ports Cleared as Part of Grain Exports Deal - UN

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul has not cleared any ships as part of the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

*UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul has not cleared any ships as part of the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"There are no ships having been cleared to go," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

To be cleared, the ships needed the green light from all parties to the grain exports agreement and Russia withdrew from the Joint Coordination Center's operations, Dujarric added.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers effective July 20.

The statement of the Russian Defense Ministry is connected with the termination of the grain exports agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The agreement expired on Monday as Russia did not extend it. Moscow has repeatedly said that the agreement's provisions pertaining to Russia were not fulfilled. In addition, Moscow said most of the grain ended up in the countries of the collective West and only a small portion ended up in countries of the Global South facing food scarcity.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Moscow Russia Istanbul July All From Agreement

Recent Stories

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium ..

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium production growth

4 minutes ago
 RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on expl ..

RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on exploring the digital landscape

4 minutes ago
 EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in ..

EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in Nirvana Holding

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah ov ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah over acquittal in "false" money ..

29 seconds ago
 Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of thre ..

Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of three sisters' murder

31 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Famil ..

US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Family Bribery Scheme in Ukraine - ..

32 seconds ago
Russian Embassy Says Canada's New Round of Sanctio ..

Russian Embassy Says Canada's New Round of Sanctions 'Laughable'

8 minutes ago
 Three robbers held with Rs 700,000 looted cash

Three robbers held with Rs 700,000 looted cash

8 minutes ago
 Danone Russia's Assets Moved Under Russian Managem ..

Danone Russia's Assets Moved Under Russian Management Estimated at $279Mln - Rep ..

34 seconds ago
 National IT Seminar held to harmonise efforts of a ..

National IT Seminar held to harmonise efforts of all stakeholders

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as corporate results flood in

Stock markets mixed as corporate results flood in

37 minutes ago
 SC dismisses Pervaiz Musharraf's petition against ..

SC dismisses Pervaiz Musharraf's petition against disqualification

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World