No Ships From Ukrainian Ports Cleared as Part of Grain Exports Deal - UN

*UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul has not cleared any ships as part of the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"There are no ships having been cleared to go," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

To be cleared, the ships needed the green light from all parties to the grain exports agreement and Russia withdrew from the Joint Coordination Center's operations, Dujarric added.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers effective July 20.

The statement of the Russian Defense Ministry is connected with the termination of the grain exports agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The agreement expired on Monday as Russia did not extend it. Moscow has repeatedly said that the agreement's provisions pertaining to Russia were not fulfilled. In addition, Moscow said most of the grain ended up in the countries of the collective West and only a small portion ended up in countries of the Global South facing food scarcity.