UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Sign Korea Enriching Uranium At Yongbyon Nuclear Site - IAEA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

No Sign Korea Enriching Uranium at Yongbyon Nuclear Site - IAEA

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Monday there was no sign that North Korea was enriching uranium at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, although there were indications of activity at the suspected Kangson site, just outside of Pyongyang.

"At present there are no indications of the production of enriched uranium at the reported centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon; there are ongoing indications of activity at the Kangson location," Grossi told the International Atomic Energy Agency's board.

The agency has not observed any activity at Yongbyon's 5-megawatt reactor, which is believed to produce weapons-grade plutonium.

There have also been indications recently of operation of a steam plant that serves a radiochemical laboratory, Grossi added.

The reclusive state expelled IAEA inspectors in 2009 and blew off a nuclear bomb at an underground test site in 2017 in what remains its largest nuclear test to date. The United Nations has imposed several rounds of sanctions on the North in a bid to force it to halt nuclear and ballistic missile research.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea SITE 2017

Recent Stories

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

14 minutes ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

29 minutes ago

7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

29 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.