No Sign of Afghan Presidential Hopefuls in Kandahar 2 Weeks Into Campaign

Afghan presidential candidates have not started campaigning in one of the biggest provinces - Kandahar - amid serious security concerns, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Afghan presidential candidates have not started campaigning in one of the biggest provinces - Kandahar - amid serious security concerns, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The electoral campaigns has not even been noticeable in country's capital while in previous elections, the city was full of billboards, electoral rallies and gatherings. This time the campaign seems different over the Taliban Islamist movement's decision to denounce the election and threats to disrupt it with all their force.

Sputnik's correspondent visited several parts of the city of Kandahar, which is the one of three biggest cities in the country, along with Kabul and Herat.

"We have provided additional security for the candidates in the province so they could campaign, but when it comes to their campaigns, it is a matter that should be decided by the candidates themselves," Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman to the Kandahar governor, told Sputnik.

After withdrawal of candidacy by Hanif Atmar, there are 17 remaining hopefuls, who are not very active. The most noticeable campaign is being held by incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, who has so far organized three large electoral campaigns in different provinces, while many others even have not started them.

"We are going ahead according to a plan, we will have our campaigns soon in Kandahar," Marzia Rahat Hafezi, spokeswoman for Ghani's electoral campaign, told Sputnik.

The presidential election has been scheduled for September 28 after they were postponed twice.