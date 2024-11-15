No sign of French convict six months after deadly ambush on prison van

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A French convict accused of being a major drugs gangland figure vanished without a trace after an armed attack in May left two prison officers dead. Six months later, Mohamed Amra and the gunmen who freed him are still at large.

In the 185 days since assailants armed with military-grade assault weapons attacked a prison van in the northern Normandy region, authorities leading a manhunt to find Amra and those involved in the ambush have come up empty-handed.

It was initially assumed that Amra had been rescued from custody by allies but, in a new twist, some sources who spoke to AFP said it was not excluded he had been abducted by rivals.

The gunmen murdered two officers transporting the 30-year-old inmate, reportedly known as "La Mouche" (The Fly), who has a long history of convictions for violent crimes that started when he was only 15.

Despite reassurances from authorities that his recapture was only a matter of time, others within the judicial system say authorities have botched the operation.

"Even if we arrest Amra, it will still be a failure," said one investigating magistrate, asking not to be named, adding he should have been captured "within a month" of escaping.

And for the families of the officers killed during the attack -- the first to die in the line of duty since 1992 -- the wait feels endless.

- 'Nothing new' -

Politicians were quick to react to Amra's escape, with French President Emmanuel Macron in May calling for an "uncompromising" response and then-interior minister Gerald Darmanin naming the assailants "public enemy number one".

At the time of his escape, Amra was facing two fresh charges, one for attempted murder and another for participation in a gangland killing in the southern city of Marseille on the French Riviera, a hub for drug trafficking and gang violence.

For some, the case recalls that of Redoine Faid, a career criminal nicknamed the "getaway king" who escaped from a French jail via hijacked helicopter before being caught after 94 days at large.

"Teams are fully mobilised," said the office of the Paris prosecutor, adding disclosing any information would "only jeopardise the investigation".

However, authorities also said there is "nothing new to report".

Several investigating magistrates following the case say they are shocked by the lack of progress.

"It's a slap in the face", said one magistrate who asked not to be named.

So far, no trace of those involved has been made public, with the issuing of the Interpol red notice -- a request to security forces worldwide to apprehend Amra -- seen as an acknowledgement they may have slipped out of France.

"I hope he's abroad," said another investigating magistrate who asked not to be identified. "Otherwise, we're really doing a bad job."

-'Dumbfounded'-

Official police sources declined to comment when contacted by AFP, but one who requested anonymity pushed back against complaints that the search was going too slowly.

"Just because you haven't caught a guy quickly doesn't mean you've failed," one police source said, adding: "we have to let the investigation take its course".

Investigators have "laid snares all over the place" for Amra, hoping he will slip up and make a mistake, said another police source who requested not to be identified.

"With time... he will make one," they added, explaining Amra might have significant financial resources allowing him to be on the lam indefinitely.

For some, the delay is proof that the inmate did not escape but was abducted by the gunmen, with one investigating magistrate suggesting the attack was carried out by "subcontractors".

This theory is not new, with Amra's lawyer telling the BFMTV broadcaster in May he was "dumbfounded" by the incident.

There was, the lawyer suggested, "another possible explanation" for the attack, a scenario in which Amra was kidnapped by the gunmen who came "not to free him but to hold him and make him pay for what they think he did".

In the meantime, the authorities are trying to make sense of how the 30-year-old's escape unfolded.

A mid-August report from France's justice ministry pointed to a "lack" of communication between the various judicial and prison authorities and investigators.

The wife of Arnaud Garcia -- one of the two prison officers who died -- just wants to regain confidence in the judicial system.

"We know that the courts and the police are doing their utmost," said Mary Garcia's lawyer, Pauline Ragot.

But after six months of no news, "she sometimes loses hope", the lawyer added.