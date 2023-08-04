Open Menu

No Sign Wagner Activity Near Poland Poses Threat To Cross-Border Operations - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United States has seen no indications that the private military company Wagner Group's recent activity at the Polish-Belarussian border poses an imminent threat to cross-border operations, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on Thursday.

"I'm not aware of any imminent risk right now as it relates to cross border operations, but again, you know, when it comes to the Wagner group, I think, well, we all keep a close eye all the time," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder said he is aware of the recent rhetoric displayed by Belarus and the Wagner Group as it relates to the Polish border and added that there were no plans to change the US military posture in the region.

The United States is committed to NATO's security and the Defense Department leadership remains in close contact with their Polish counterparts, Ryder added.

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said more than 100 Wagner fighters had deployed near the Suwalki Gap - a narrow stretch of Polish and Lithuanian territory that separates Belarus from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Morawiecki called the move an attempt to help illegal immigrants enter Polish territory.

