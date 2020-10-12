UrduPoint.com
No Significant Excess Of Chemicals Recorded In Kamchatka Waters - Russian Sciences Academy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

Analyzes have not shown any significant exceedance of the maximum admissible level of any chemical substances in Kamchatka waters, this could not lead to mass death of the sea animals, Russian Academy of Sciences Vice-President Andrey Adrianov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Analyzes have not shown any significant exceedance of the maximum admissible level of any chemical substances in Kamchatka waters, this could not lead to mass death of the sea animals, Russian academy of Sciences Vice-President Andrey Adrianov said on Monday.

"Gradually, as a result of the conducted analyzes, the technology-related scenario receded into the background, since both our scientific departments and laboratories of [Russian environmental watchdog] Rospirodnadzor, [Russian consumer rights watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor and so on were coming to quite similar conclusions that there is no significant exceedance of the maximum admissible level of any chemical substances, which could present any danger," Adruanov said at an online press conference.

Adrianov expressed the belief that the water pollution in Kamchatka was caused by "microalgae bloom."

According to the vice-president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, such processes have been long studied in the northern area of the Pacific Ocean.

"We know that the intensity of such harmful water blooms is increasing due to the climate change," Adrianov went on to say.

