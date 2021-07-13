No Significant Refugee Movement Seen From Afghanistan, Majority Displaced Internally - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United Nations in Afghanistan has not yet reported any significant flow of refugees into neighboring countries and the largest displaced group is comprised of people uprooted internally, UN Deputy Special Representative Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

"As of today, we do not see any significant movement, large groups of people crossing the border," Alakbarov said. "The displacement outside of Afghanistan due to hostilities has not yet been as significant as internal displacement. The bulk of the displaced people today are those internally displaced."

Alakbarov explained internal displacement is caused by the fighting between Afghan government forces and the opposition Taliban movement, as well as drought. He also said displaced individuals tend to move toward urban areas where they hope to find shelter, food and medical assistance.