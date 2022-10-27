No Signs of Kiev Preparing for Large-Scale Attack on Kherson Yet - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) There are no signs that the Ukrainian troops are preparing a large-scale offensive against the Kherson Region yet, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

"So far we do not see signs of a large-scale counteroffensive on the Kherson Region. There are separate attempts to probe and break through our defense line, but they are all stopped," Stremousov said.

He said a territorial defense staff, led by acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo, had been formed in the region.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after the referendums, and later signed treaties with the new territories' heads on the admission of the regions to Russia. A few days after, Putin signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of the territories to the Russian Federation.