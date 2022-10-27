UrduPoint.com

No Signs Of Kiev Preparing For Large-Scale Attack On Kherson Yet - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 08:40 AM

No Signs of Kiev Preparing for Large-Scale Attack on Kherson Yet - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) There are no signs that the Ukrainian troops are preparing a large-scale offensive against the Kherson Region yet, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

"So far we do not see signs of a large-scale counteroffensive on the Kherson Region. There are separate attempts to probe and break through our defense line, but they are all stopped," Stremousov said.

He said a territorial defense staff, led by acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo, had been formed in the region.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after the referendums, and later signed treaties with the new territories' heads on the admission of the regions to Russia. A few days after, Putin signed Federal laws ratifying the admission of the territories to the Russian Federation.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk September All

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

8 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

8 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

8 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

8 hours ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

8 hours ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.