UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Signs Of Pneumonia Among 7 Chinese Citizens Hospitalized In Moscow - Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:00 AM

No Signs of Pneumonia Among 7 Chinese Citizens Hospitalized in Moscow - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Seven Chinese citizens hospitalized in Moscow amid fears of them having contracted the new coronavirus strain are in satisfactory condition with no symptoms of pneumonia, a spokesperson of the Moscow health department told Sputnik.

On Saturday, a representative for the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik that seven Chinese citizens had been transported from a hotel in northern Moscow to an infectious diseases hospital on suspicion of carrying an acute viral respiratory illness.

"There are no signs of a complicated course of acute respiratory viral infection, pneumonia in particular, in the patients. Hospitalization was carried out as an additional measure of monitoring and examining the condition of the patients," a spokesperson of the Moscow health department told Sputnik in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, special measures were taken with respect to the patients because they had arrived from China, where the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, withe the current death toll from the disease standing at over 40 people.

"An ambulance went to the place of residence of the tourists [hotel in Moscow] primarily because they had arrived from China. Usually, in such cases, an ambulance gives advice by phone. Doctors examined all the people and analyzed their complaints on the spot," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, the lives of the hospitalized Chinese nationals are not in danger and there is no ground to raise concerns about a possible exacerbation of the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Hotel Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

2 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

3 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

3 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

3 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

3 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.