No Signs of Pneumonia Among 7 Chinese Citizens Hospitalized in Moscow - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Seven Chinese citizens hospitalized in Moscow amid fears of them having contracted the new coronavirus strain are in satisfactory condition with no symptoms of pneumonia, a spokesperson of the Moscow health department told Sputnik.

On Saturday, a representative for the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik that seven Chinese citizens had been transported from a hotel in northern Moscow to an infectious diseases hospital on suspicion of carrying an acute viral respiratory illness.

"There are no signs of a complicated course of acute respiratory viral infection, pneumonia in particular, in the patients. Hospitalization was carried out as an additional measure of monitoring and examining the condition of the patients," a spokesperson of the Moscow health department told Sputnik in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, special measures were taken with respect to the patients because they had arrived from China, where the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, withe the current death toll from the disease standing at over 40 people.

"An ambulance went to the place of residence of the tourists [hotel in Moscow] primarily because they had arrived from China. Usually, in such cases, an ambulance gives advice by phone. Doctors examined all the people and analyzed their complaints on the spot," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, the lives of the hospitalized Chinese nationals are not in danger and there is no ground to raise concerns about a possible exacerbation of the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital.