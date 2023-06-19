UrduPoint.com

No Signs Of Preparations For Direct Attack On Transnistria - Breakaway Republic's Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

No Signs of Preparations for Direct Attack on Transnistria - Breakaway Republic's Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) There are no signs of preparations for a direct attack on Transnistria, but the risk of new provocations is not excluded, the breakaway republic's head, Vadim Krasnoselsky, told Sputnik.

"There are no signs of preparations for a direct attack on Transnistria right now.

But that doesn't mean we're not in danger. Unfortunately, the risk of new provocations is not ruled out, so in May I signed a decree extending the yellow level of terrorist threat for two months, until July 18," Krasnoselsky said.

He added that, at the moment, there is a consensus that the unfreezing of the conflict is a catastrophic scenario that needs to be avoided.

