No Snap Election In Germany After EU Vote: Scholz Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Germany will not follow France and hold a snap election despite the ruling coalition's dismal performance in the EU election, a spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"The regular election date is next autumn. And that's what we plan to do," Steffen Hebestreit told a government press conference.
Scholz's coalition suffered a stinging defeat at the European elections Sunday, with all three parties in his government trailing the conservatives and the far right, preliminary results showed.
The chancellor's Social Democrats (SPD) scored their worst result in history at 14 percent, third behind the far-right AfD at around 16 percent, and well behind the conservative CDU-CSU bloc's 30 percent.
The Greens recorded 12 percent while the liberal FDP took five percent.
The result sparked calls from opposition parties for Scholz to follow the lead of French President Emmanuel Macron and call a snap election.
Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, said Germany had "voted out the chancellor" and the government.
"There is now only one task left for Scholz: clear the way for new elections -- instead of governing for another year against a large majority of the population," Weidel wrote on X.
Markus Soeder, the leader of the conservatives in the southern state of Bavaria, also called for new elections as soon as possible.
The three-way coalition "no longer has the support of the population", Soeder told the RTL broadcaster, calling for Germany to follow in the footsteps of France.
Macron has called snap elections for June 30 and July 7 after his centrist alliance lost to the far right in the EU elections.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
More Stories From World
-
Odd couples: when French presidents 'cohabit' with rival PMs9 minutes ago
-
Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens9 minutes ago
-
Saudi border guards directorate facilitates procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1445 AH19 minutes ago
-
Makkah Civil Defense conducts fire drill at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital19 minutes ago
-
Paris mayor slams Macron's election call before Olympics29 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sends more balloons as Kim's sister warns of 'new counteraction'29 minutes ago
-
Pioneering black conductor melds opera with S.African dance music39 minutes ago
-
Swiss summit on Ukraine set to thrash out path to peace39 minutes ago
-
Snap French elections will not disturb Paris Olympics: Bach1 hour ago
-
Snap French elections will not disturb Paris Olympics: Bach1 hour ago
-
Zelensky denies Russian foothold in Ukraine's Sumy region1 hour ago
-
Macron urges French to make 'right choice' in snap polls2 hours ago