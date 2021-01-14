No Solid Evidence New South African COVID-19 Variant Impacts Vaccine Efficacy - Researcher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) There is "no conclusive evidence" that a new COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa will lower the efficacy of already-developed vaccines against the disease, Francisca Mutapi, a professor at the UK's University of Edinburgh and deputy director of the Tackling Infections to Benefit Africa (TIBA) partnership, said on Thursday.

One mutation of the new variant, termed E484K, has stoked fears among some researchers that the new strain may avoid detection by antibodies and render vaccines less effective.

Speaking at a World Health Organization (WHO) African Region press briefing, Mutapi said that there was no conclusive evidence to suggest the new strain will impact vaccine efficacy.

"One of the mutations, the E484K mutation also in the spike protein, has been suggested to impair recognition of the virus by antibodies, but again there's been no conclusive evidence that this may affect vaccine efficacy," Mutapi said.

Roughly 20 countries across the world have confirmed cases of the South African COVID-19 variant, the TIBA deputy director added. Many nations have imposed travel restrictions on the African country as part of efforts to control the global spread of the new strain.

Scientists in South Africa, where more than 1.25 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered since the start of the pandemic, believe the new variant to be more transmissible than earlier strains.