(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Pentagon sees no specific threats to NATO's eastern flank, where additional US troops have been deployed, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"No specific or additional threats...

directly from Russia to NATO's eastern flank," Kirby said at a briefing.

"We do however, continue to see sizable forces continue to be added to the forces that Mr. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has arrayed in the south in Crimea and alongside Ukraine's borders, including in Belarus but nothing directly posed at or aimed at NATO's eastern flank," he said.