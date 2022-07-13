No Specific Date Appointed for Execution of Foreign Mercenaries - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) There is no specific date for execution of foreign mercenaries who were sentenced to death as the law does not presuppose it, with the decision set to be non-public, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"The DPR legislation does not presuppose the exact date of the execution, and the enforcement service is guided by its internal decisions. The execution of the sentence is non-public and will not be made public," Pushilin told the Russia-1 broadcaster.