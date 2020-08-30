UrduPoint.com
No Specific Date For Putin-Lukashenko Meeting In Moscow Set Yet - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

No Specific Date for Putin-Lukashenko Meeting in Moscow Set Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday that a specific date for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, has not been agreed yet.

Earlier in the day, during their phone talks, Putin and Lukashenko agreed to meet in Moscow in the coming weeks.

"Not yet," Peskov said, answering a question if a specific date for the meeting had already been set.

