MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) There are no specific dates for the visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia yet, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Tuesday.

