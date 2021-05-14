No State at UN General Assembly Requesting Emergency Meeting on Gaza - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) No member state at the UN General Assembly has so far requested holding an emergency meeting on the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine, the spokesperson for the President of the UN General Assembly told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not received a request for a General Assembly meeting on Israel and Gaza," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would request an emergency meeting of the General Assembly on the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

The confrontation on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip escalated earlier this week. About 1,750 rockets have since been fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, which responded with airstrikes. More than 130 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the conflict escalation.

The conflict has garnered international attention, with regional and international mediators such as Egypt, Qatar, Russia and the United States, others having proposed to step in to negotiate a truce.