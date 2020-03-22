No Strict Quarantine Will Be Introduced in Near Future in Russia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) No strict quarantine will be introduced in the near future in Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"No strict quarantine will be introduced in the near future. The package of measures that are currently being taken is sufficient and fully complies with the current level of the spread of the infection in the country," the center said.