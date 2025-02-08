Open Menu

No Survivors After Wreckage Of Missing Alaska Plane Found: Coast Guard

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 09:30 AM

No survivors after wreckage of missing Alaska plane found: coast guard

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The wreckage of a plane that went missing in Alaska has been found, US officials said Friday, with all 10 people aboard thought to have died.

The US Coast Guard said it had discovered the remnants of the Bering Air Caravan around 34 miles (55 kilometers) from Nome.

"Three individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased," the Coast Guard posted on social media.

"The remaining seven people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane."

Nome's volunteer fire department, which had scrambled in the search for the plane, said on Facebook it was helping with recovery.

"The Nome Search and Rescue Team is spooling up with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard with recovery efforts," a post said.

"From reports we have received, the crash was not survivable.

Our thoughts are with the families at this time."

The privately operated plane, with nine passengers and one pilot on board, was reported overdue Thursday on a flight from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska state police said.

The two cities are located roughly 150 miles apart across the Norton Sound, on the state's west coast.

According to publicly available information the plane's last known position was over the water around 40 minutes after takeoff.

The crash is the latest incident in a string of aviation disasters in the United States.

On January 30, a passenger jet collided midair with a US Army helicopter in Washington, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

The disaster was followed closely by the crash of a medical plane into a busy Philadelphia neighborhood, killing seven and injuring 19.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

53 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

8 hours ago
 Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger a ..

Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

9 hours ago
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

10 hours ago
 ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countrie ..

ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court

10 hours ago
 Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach A ..

Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final

10 hours ago
 Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in se ..

Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test

10 hours ago
 UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

10 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu ..

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World