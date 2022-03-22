No Survivors Found After Plane Crash in Southern China - Civil Aviation

No survivors have been found so far in China following a plane crash, Tao Zhu, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Administration, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) No survivors have been found so far in China following a plane crash, Tao Zhu, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Administration, said on Tuesday.

The Boeing 737 airplane with 132 people aboard crashed in the Guangxi province on Monday.

"So far, no survivors have been found," the official told a press conference.