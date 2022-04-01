UrduPoint.com

No Survivors In Crash Of South Korean Air Force Trainer Jets - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 10:17 PM

The deal toll in the crash of two South Korean air force KT-1 trainer aircraft has increased to four, leaving no survivors, South Korean media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The deal toll in the crash of two South Korean air force KT-1 trainer aircraft has increased to four, leaving no survivors, South Korean media reported on Friday.

The jets crashed in a rice paddy in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, at 1:36 p.m. local time (04:36 GMT) after colliding with each other mid-air. Original reports listed three people dead and one seriously injured.

According to the Yonhap news agency, each aircraft had a trainee and an instructor on board. All four managed to eject themselves from the cockpits, but none of them survived.

The country's air force has formed a task force to deal with the aftermath of the incident and investigate its cause.

The KT-1 training aircraft was developed by Korea Aerospace Industries for the South Korean Air Force. It is the first entirely South Korean-made aircraft for military use.

