No Suspects in Custody Following Northwest DC Shooting - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) No suspects have been taken into custody yet following a shooting in Northwest Washington, DC, that injured two adults and one juvenile who are in stable conditions, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman said.

"At this point, we do not have any suspects in custody," Emerman said on Friday.

Emerman said they do not have the full details of the shooting and are still investigating the motive. It is unknown if the victims are related, he added.