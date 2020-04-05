No Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from foreign states over the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, there has been no withdrawal of refugees from the territories of foreign states to the Syrian Arab Republic," the bulletin said.

Additionally, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of mines and defused 59 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin noted.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.