UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

No Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from foreign states over the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, there has been no withdrawal of refugees from the territories of foreign states to the Syrian Arab Republic," the bulletin said.

Additionally, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of mines and defused 59 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin noted.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Sunday From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

26 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

26 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

1 hour ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Link dedicates fueling vehicles to support na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.