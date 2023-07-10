No Talk Currently Scheduled Between Putin, Erdogan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Currently there are no talks scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but if the grain deal needs to be discussed, it will take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Putin's visit to Turkey was going to take place "in the coming month.

" Later in the day, he specified that the talks could be held within the next two months.

"No, there has not been a conversation at the moment, but if necessary, it will appear in the schedule. Putin and Erdogan very quickly, promptly coordinate telephone contacts. If necessary, such a discussion will take place. But so far nothing has changed in terms of the deal and we cannot tell you anything new," Peskov told a briefing.