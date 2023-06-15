UrduPoint.com

No Talk Of Extension If 'Istanbul Package' Does Not Work Until July 17 - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:00 AM

No Talk of Extension If 'Istanbul Package' Does Not Work Until July 17 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) If the Russian part of the "Istanbul package" does not work until July 17, there can be no talk of extending it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Unfortunately, the Istanbul package signed on July 22, 2022 is still being implemented only in terms of Ukrainian food exports. The part of the package regarding Russian ammonia is not valid. Now the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline has also been blown up," Lavrov said at the 46th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

He said there is still no progress in the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum, designed to ensure the real exemption from illegal unilateral Western sanctions for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

"I have to state again: if the 'Istanbul package' does not work, as it was initiated by the UN Secretary General, by July 17, then there can be no talk of any further extension," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Progress Istanbul July From

Recent Stories

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotsp ..

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, UN Security Council hears

51 minutes ago
 ‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means ..

‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means cuts for 2.5 million in need, ..

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral rel ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral relations, latest developments in ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defenc ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Chad transitional president witn ..

UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.