No Talk of Extension If 'Istanbul Package' Does Not Work Until July 17 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) If the Russian part of the "Istanbul package" does not work until July 17, there can be no talk of extending it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Unfortunately, the Istanbul package signed on July 22, 2022 is still being implemented only in terms of Ukrainian food exports. The part of the package regarding Russian ammonia is not valid. Now the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline has also been blown up," Lavrov said at the 46th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

He said there is still no progress in the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum, designed to ensure the real exemption from illegal unilateral Western sanctions for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

"I have to state again: if the 'Istanbul package' does not work, as it was initiated by the UN Secretary General, by July 17, then there can be no talk of any further extension," Lavrov said.