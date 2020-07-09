UrduPoint.com
No Talks Planned Between Putin, Saudi Leaders Ahead of OPEC+ Meetings - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda for the next few days ahead of two OPEC+ meetings does not include talks with Saudi leaders, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

"No, the president does not plan to talk to Saudi Arabian vis-a-vis yet.

There are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters.

A meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is scheduled for July 14. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will convene the following day.

