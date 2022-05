Theere is no conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Lavrov's schedule, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Theere is no conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Lavrov's schedule, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, answering whether she was going to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin personally about the decision regarding NATO membership, as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto did on May 14, said that Linde would call Lavrov, with whom she had numerous contacts, to inform about this.

"Such a conversation does not appear in Lavrov's schedule," the Russian ministry said

"In the near future, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov will have a talk with the Swedish ambassador," it added.