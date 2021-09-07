No Terror Attacks on NATO States Organized From Afghanistan During Invasion - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) successfully managed to contain the terrorist groups active in the country by invading Afghanistan, and none of its member states were attacked by terrorists from this nation, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the organization, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) successfully managed to contain the terrorist groups active in the country by invading Afghanistan, and none of its member states were attacked by terrorists from this nation, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the organization, said on Monday.

"We went to Afghanistan to deny terrorists a safe haven from where they could conduct attacks against us.

For 20 years no terrorist attacks on NATO countries have been organized from Afghanistan," Stoltenberg said during his speech at a conference on arms control in Brussels.

A US-led multinational NATO coalition invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The invasion and subsequent occupation of the Central Asian country lasted for 20 years. The United States spent more than $2 trillion on the nation's engagement in Afghanistan and Iraq during this period.