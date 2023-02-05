No Threat of Terrorist Attack Against Consulates in Istanbul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The threat of a terrorist attack against the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as religious sites in Istanbul, was not confirmed after the arrest of 15 suspects with links to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) reports.

Turkish media reported on Saturday that over a dozen people were detained during a joint operation of intelligence and law enforcement forces against IS members. A total of 15 people were reportedly arrested, suspected of receiving instructions from IS branch "Vilayet Khorasan" regarding the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as Christian and Jewish religious sites in Istanbul.

Turkey's national public broadcaster TRT said later on Saturday that the 15 people who were arrested did have ties to IS, but suspected threats to the consulates and religious sites were not confirmed.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that it was difficult to call the countries that had decided to close their consulates in Istanbul because of an alleged terrorist threat allies and friends.

Earlier in the week, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom all suspended operations at their consulates in Istanbul, citing security concerns, after a series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe. The United States and several other countries issued travel warnings.