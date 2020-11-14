UrduPoint.com
No Threats Identified In Reported Hostage Situation In Montreal - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

No Threats Identified in Reported Hostage Situation in Montreal - Police

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The police have not identified any active threat as they respond to a reported hostage situation in Canada's Montreal, the city's police service (SPVM) said in a statement on Friday.

"No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building," the police said via Twitter.

The police operation is still underway at Ubersoft company's offices in Montreal, with no injuries reported.

