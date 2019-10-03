UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Threats To Russian Diplomatic Missions In Iraq In Connection With Riots - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:56 PM

No Threats to Russian Diplomatic Missions in Iraq in Connection With Riots - Moscow

There were no threats to the Russian diplomatic missions in Iraq in connection with riots, Moscow is monitoring the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) There were no threats to the Russian diplomatic missions in Iraq in connection with riots, Moscow is monitoring the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The Russian embassy in Baghdad, the consulates general in Basra and Erbil are closely monitoring the situation, are in constant contact with the Iraqi leadership and local security services. So far there have been no direct threats from the demonstrators to our diplomatic missions, as well as to the citizens of Russia in Iraq," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Riots Moscow Russia Iraq Basra Baghdad From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs introduces smart training rooms for ..

17 minutes ago

PES to provide emergency cover to T20 Series-2019 ..

2 minutes ago

Oman Hockey team's tour to Pakistan a big way of l ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 3675 houses u ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Views Afghanistan Presidential Election as ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues 25 notices to f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.