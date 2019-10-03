No Threats to Russian Diplomatic Missions in Iraq in Connection With Riots - Moscow

(@imziishan)

There were no threats to the Russian diplomatic missions in Iraq in connection with riots, Moscow is monitoring the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

"The Russian embassy in Baghdad, the consulates general in Basra and Erbil are closely monitoring the situation, are in constant contact with the Iraqi leadership and local security services. So far there have been no direct threats from the demonstrators to our diplomatic missions, as well as to the citizens of Russia in Iraq," Zakharova said at a briefing.