No Toxic Agents Were Found in Navalny Before His Evacuation to Berlin - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A whole range of tests was conducted for Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny in Russia before he was taken to Berlin, no toxic substances were detected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Before the patient was taken to Berlin, in accordance with all international standards, a whole range of tests was carried out in our country, no toxic substances were detected," Peskov said.

Russia is ready for all-round interaction with Germany to clarify the situation around Navalny, but the Kremlin notes that Berlin did not respond to the previously sent official inquiries, he said.

At the same time, answering the question of how the Kremlin will react to Berlin's statement, Peskov said: "At the moment we cannot competently respond to these statements."

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office sent an official request to the German side, hoping that an official response will be provided," he said

"Our doctors have also officially proposed the exchange of data and have not yet received, unfortunately, a response from their German colleagues," Peskov added.