No Traces Of Explosion Found At Helicopter Crash Site In Eastern Turkey - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Turkish Defense Ministry on Friday confirmed that the military helicopter crash in the eastern Turkish province of Bitlis was most likely caused by a sudden change in weather conditions as there are no traces of explosion and fire at the crash site.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced that 11 servicemen were dead and two injured after a Cougar helicopter crashed on Thursday en route from Bingol to Tatvan. Lt. Gen. Osman Erbas, the head of the Turkish army's 8th Corps, is reportedly on the list of those killed.

"Following the initial examination, no sign of an explosion or fire was detected at the wreckage area ... According to the preliminary information, the accident took place due to a sudden change of weather conditions in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the final verdict on what caused the helicopter crash would be made after a technical examination performed by the army command's commission that had already arrived at the crash site.

