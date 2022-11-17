No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish Territory - President

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) No traces of a second missile were found on Polish territory, President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Thursday.

"So far, no traces of the second missile have been found on the territory of the Polish Republic," Duda said.

Earlier, media reported that two missiles not one had allegedly fallen in Poland on Tuesday.