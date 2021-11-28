No Transition of Number of Russia-US Contacts to Quality Yet, Moscow Seen As Opponent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) There is no transition of the quantity of contacts between Russia and the US into the quality yet, and Washington still views Moscow as an opponent, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"In reality, there is no transition of the number of contacts into quality indicators. In reality, we are still perceived as opponents. The atmosphere is polluted with russophobia," Antonov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.