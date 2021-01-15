No UK prosecution for tobacco giant after 'corruption' probe

Britain's Serious Fraud Office on Friday said British American Tobacco would not face prosecution after an investigation into reported corruption linked to the group's African activities

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :

The SFO said the results of its probe, launched in August 2017, "did not meet the evidential test for prosecution".

In a separate statement, BAT, the maker of Dunhill, Lucky Strike and other cigarette brands, said it "remains committed to the highest standards in the conduct of its business."The BBC in 2015 reported that BAT allegedly paid bribes in East Africa to influence laws on tobacco use. The claims were immediately denied by the London-based tobacco giant.