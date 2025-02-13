Open Menu

No Ukraine Deal Without Ukraine And Europeans: French, German, Spanish FMs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Spain insisted on Wednesday that any peace deal in Ukraine could not be achieved without the involvement of Kyiv and its European partners.

"There will be no just and lasting peace in Ukraine without the participation of Europeans," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told a foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, while his German and Spanish counterparts added that no decisions could be taken without Ukraine.

The ministers spoke shortly after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to immediately start talks to end the Ukraine war.

Germany's Annalena Baerbock and Spain's Jose Manuel Albares Bueno both told the meeting that no decision on Ukraine could be made "without Ukraine" and called on EU countries to show unity on this question.

Albares Bueno added: "We want peace for Ukraine but we want an unjust war to end with a just peace".

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski meanwhile said that "continued cooperation with the US" was a topic of discussion at the meeting.

"There is no better guarantee for the security of our continent than close transatlantic cooperation," Sikorski said.

