No Unanimous Decision on OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Made Yet - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Informal phone conversations between OPEC+ delegations took place on the eve of the meeting in Vienna, but no unanimous decision on oil production cut is made yet, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The 33rd ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance will take place in Vienna on Wednesday, marking the first in-person ministerial meeting of the group since March 2020.

"There were secret phone conversations between the delegations the day before. Not all participants are inclined to reduce production, they are worried about the price and possible risks in the market, given the possible introduction of a price cap for Russian oil," the source said.

The sides are also discussing the option of reducing oil production by 1.2 million - 1.5 million barrels per day, "but there is no consensus yet," the source added.