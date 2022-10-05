UrduPoint.com

No Unanimous Decision On OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Made Yet - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

No Unanimous Decision on OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Made Yet - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Informal phone conversations between OPEC+ delegations took place on the eve of the meeting in Vienna, but no unanimous decision on oil production cut is made yet, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The 33rd ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance will take place in Vienna on Wednesday, marking the first in-person ministerial meeting of the group since March 2020.

"There were secret phone conversations between the delegations the day before. Not all participants are inclined to reduce production, they are worried about the price and possible risks in the market, given the possible introduction of a price cap for Russian oil," the source said.

The sides are also discussing the option of reducing oil production by 1.2 million - 1.5 million barrels per day, "but there is no consensus yet," the source added.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vienna Alliance Price March 2020 Market All Million

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

27 minutes ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.