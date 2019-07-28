UrduPoint.com
No Understanding Regarding Iranian Tanker In Gibraltar Reached At JCPOA Meeting - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Discussion of the seizure of an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar at the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna was intensive, but no mutual understanding was reached, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday.

"I can't say that the discussion resulted in some sort of mutual understanding, more the contrary. Anyway it was useful for clarifying the positions of each side," Ryabkov said.

On July 4, Iran's Grace 1 tanker was seized by the Gibraltar law enforcement and the UK marines on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of the EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has since accused London of piracy.

