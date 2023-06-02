UrduPoint.com

No UNSC Meetings On Ukraine Scheduled For June, But Can Be Requested - UAE Envoy

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The UN Security Council has no meetings on Ukraine scheduled for June, but any member state could request such a discussion, UAE Ambassador to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh said on Thursday.

The UAE holds the presidency of the Security Council this month.

"On Ukraine, there are no mandated scheduled meetings in any months on Ukraine, but of course, as President, any country that requests a meeting on any subject will be considered by the presidency and scheduled accordingly," Nusseibeh told reporters.

Nusseibeh noted that the council's program for June includes meetings on Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Gulf of Guinea, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

