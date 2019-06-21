UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No UNSC Member Has Proposed Launching Probe Into Khashoggi Killing - Diplomatic Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) UN Security Council member states have not yet proposed a resolution calling to launch a criminal investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard issued a report calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that such a probe would require a green light from either UN member states or the Security Council.

"No one from the Security Council has proposed such a resolution," the source said on Thursday.

More Stories From World

