No UNSC Resolution Proposed To Extend Iran Sanctions Relief As Deadline Passes - President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) None of the UN Security Council member states have introduced a resolution to continue sanctions relief with respect to Iran after the expiration of the deadline to do so, UN Security Council president for the month of September Abdou Abarry told reporters on Tuesday.

"As of today, I have not received any proposal for resolution in relation to this process," Abarry said when asked whether such a draft resolution had been submitted. "If there had to be a notification, it should have been done yesterday at the very latest."

August 31 was the deadline to put forward a UN Security Council resolution to extend the sanctions relief with respect to Iran - ten days after the formal notification of Iran's significant non-performance with the 2015 nuclear agreement was sent by the United States.

On August 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council then President Dian Triansyah Djani requesting the invoking of the nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism under UN Resolution 2231.

Pompeo said the United States, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will use its veto power to prevent such document from being adopted to extend sanctions relief.

However, Djani said last week that he was not able to take further action regarding the United States' attempt to re-impose all United Nations sanctions against Iran.

When asked about his position, the current president said that nothing has changed since then, and the UN Security Council is "staying where we are right now."

The majority of the UN Security Council members, including Russia, China, France, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom, said they would not support the United States' move to snapback sanctions on Iran since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulates the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that includes the provision on the five-year arms embargo.

