No US Forces Killed Or Injured In Latest Attack On US Base In Syria - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

No US Forces Killed or Injured in Latest Attack on US Base in Syria - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) No US forces were killed or injured in a fresh attack aimed at a US military base in eastern Syria, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"This was largely completely ineffective. I mean nobody was hurt," Kirby told MSNBC.

The latest attack on US forces in eastern Syria comes after an Iranian drone earlier on Friday struck a coalition base in the same region, killing a US contractor and injuring five American soldiers. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said US armed forces in response to that drone attack carried out airstrikes on facilities of groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

