No US Officials Have Had Contact With Iran Since Biden Took Office - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) No US officials have been in contact with Iranian officials since the Biden administration came into power last month, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The answer is no," Price said when asked if any State Department officials have been in contact with Iranian officials since January 20.

Moreover, Price said it is too early to consider Iran's proposal to revive the nuclear deal, adding "we are a long way from that."