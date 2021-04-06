US representatives were not present at the very meeting of the commission on the nuclear deal with Iran, which took place earlier in the day, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) US representatives were not present at the very meeting of the commission on the nuclear deal with Iran, which took place earlier in the day, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

The in-person meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program was held at the level of political directors in Vienna on Tuesday.

"No, they weren't even nearby. They were accommodated in a hotel opposite. In principle, I mean that experts from the JCPOA countries will meet with them tonight, talk, without Iran, of course," Ulyanov told reporters.

The Iranians are still not going to communicate with the United States either directly or indirectly in the discussion of the JCPOA, Ulyanov said.

"No, Iran is straight-out. The Iranians have suffered so much from the Americans during the Trump period that they are not going to communicate with them, at least at this stage. This is a categorical position, neither directly or indirectly, there will be no communication yet. There is no trust, there are no conditions for this yet," he explained.

The Russian envoy said that on Wednesday he intended to hold a meeting with the head of the US delegation, Rob Malley.