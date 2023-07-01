Open Menu

No Victims After Blast At Chemical Plant In China's Jiangxi, Staff Evacuated - Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 01:50 PM

No Victims After Blast at Chemical Plant in China's Jiangxi, Staff Evacuated - Emergencies

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The staff of a chemical plant in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi have been evacuated after an explosion caused by silicone oil caught on fire, the local emergency department said on Saturday, adding that no victims have been reported.

The emergency department in the city of Guixi received the data at 10:30 a.m.

local time (02:30 GMT) that silicon oil caught fire at one of the plants of the Jiangxi Qiantai New Materials company.

"The whole staff and surrounding buildings have been evacuated, and there are no victims as of now, the cause of fire is being established," the emergency department said in a statement.

The firefighter teams are extinguishing the fire and law enforcement and emergency services are working on the site, the statement added.

