No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in Russian Constitutional Vote - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) There have been no reported violations that have affected the ballot process during the ongoing vote on amendments to the Russian constitution, senior upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The voting is ongoing. The adoption of amendments to the country's constitution is a hugely important event and the people understand this. Observers have reported almost no violations that could affect the results of the vote," Klishas remarked.

Stringent hygiene measures are in force at polling stations across the country, the lawmaker said, adding that a total of 502,494 observers are monitoring the ongoing voting process.

"Of course, this level of public observation ensures the reliability of the results," Klishas remarked.

Draginja Vlk, a Belgrade parliamentarian and international expert during the current vote, told Sputnik on Friday that the ballot process is being undertaken as transparently as possible.

Russians started voting on the proposed changes to the constitution on Wednesday, and polling stations will remain open until July 1. The voting date had initially been set for April 22 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.