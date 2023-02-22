UrduPoint.com

No Vote On Russian-Drafted UNSC Resolution On Nord Stream Probe This Week - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 09:57 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The voting on Russia's draft resolution calling for an UN-led investigation into the blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines will not take place this week, a UN source told Sputnik.

"Voting on the resolution is not planned for this week. The work on the text is underway," the source said.

More Stories From World

